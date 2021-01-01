Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,648.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $9.70 or 0.00032974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $580,671.28 and $99,648.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

