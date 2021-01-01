Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $10.94. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 34,770 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$233.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is -36.91%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

