BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $62,753.13 and $61,373.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

