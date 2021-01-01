Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

NYSE BYD opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

