British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $397.60

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $397.60 and traded as high as $494.70. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at $489.00, with a volume of 1,047,961 shares changing hands.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.64%.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Chris Grigg sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,117,062.97). Also, insider William Jackson bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Insiders have purchased 2,553 shares of company stock worth $885,343 over the last quarter.

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

