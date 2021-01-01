Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $86.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.98 million and the highest is $91.85 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,650.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $245.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $248.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $436.02 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $437.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FUBO stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 63,933,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,704. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

