Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $640,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $4.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 1,411,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.50.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.