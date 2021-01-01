Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report sales of $15.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SANW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

