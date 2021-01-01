Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

