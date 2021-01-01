Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 229,095 shares of company stock valued at $412,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $132.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

