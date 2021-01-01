Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

