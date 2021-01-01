Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.18. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 2,153,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,641. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.