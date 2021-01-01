Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $379.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.73 million and the highest is $384.31 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $311.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.14, for a total transaction of $733,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $13,289,119. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Veeva Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

