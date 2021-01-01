Brokerages Set Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT at $17.50

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.29. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.