Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

FINGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

