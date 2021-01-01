Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price at $16.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.01. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

