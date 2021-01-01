Brokerages Set Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) PT at $7.37

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,414. The firm has a market cap of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.23.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

