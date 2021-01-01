Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $65.85

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Northland Securities raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -239.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $25,954,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,381,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,641,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

