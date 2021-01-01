Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $121.60

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.80. 2,202,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,532. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,442 shares of company stock valued at $70,434,309 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

