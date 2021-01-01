Brokers Set Expectations for Nomad Foods Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Foods in a report released on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.4% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 182.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

