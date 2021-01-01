Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.92

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

