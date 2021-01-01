Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

BRO opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

