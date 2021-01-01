Burger Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $7.39 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.39 million and $72,688.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00129621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00561910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00160362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,111,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,736,731 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

