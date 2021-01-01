CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $249.33. 79,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

