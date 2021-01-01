California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 928 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMTL opened at $20.69 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

