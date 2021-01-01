California State Teachers Retirement System Has $360,000 Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

