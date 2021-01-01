California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

