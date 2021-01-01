California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Acutus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $2,235,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $2,503,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

