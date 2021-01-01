California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,509 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

