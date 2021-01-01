California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,047 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period.

MRNS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

