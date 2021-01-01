California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWT. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.03. 164,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

