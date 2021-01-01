Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CANG opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.