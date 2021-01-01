Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Receives $27.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 2,229,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,258. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.