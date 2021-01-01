Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.34 and last traded at C$13.41. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.15.

About Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.