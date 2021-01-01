Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $54.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.89.

ITCI stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

