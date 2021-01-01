Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.85.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

