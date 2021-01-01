Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.