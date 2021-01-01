Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,423 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.42. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

