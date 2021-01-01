Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $185.74

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.74 and traded as high as $186.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $186.12, with a volume of 39 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $601.72 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

