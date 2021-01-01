Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,517. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.