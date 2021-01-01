Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,517. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

