CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 699 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

CBRE opened at $62.72 on Friday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.