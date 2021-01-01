Chainlink Price Tops $11.84 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $11.84 or 0.00040671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00299033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.34 or 0.01983060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

