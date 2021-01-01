Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,509 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Tribune Publishing worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 191,515 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

TPCO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

