Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

