Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,571 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Copa worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

