Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 8.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 30.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. BidaskClub cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $771.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.