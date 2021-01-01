Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRO stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.27. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

