Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Bridge Bancorp worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDGE. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

