ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Capitalization of $199,592.80

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $199,592.80 and $15,923.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

