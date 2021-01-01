Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

